Down 90% From the Highs, This Stock Could Be a Big Winner of the Fed's Rate Cut

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was one of the highest-flying stocks of the 2021 speculative growth boom before falling by more than 90% from the highs. In this video, I'll clearly explain why Upstart's stock has taken such a dive and why it could be one of the biggest winners of the Fed's rate-cutting cycle.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Sept. 24, 2024. The video was published on Sept. 25, 2024.

Matt Frankel has positions in Upstart and has the following options: short December 2024 $60 calls on Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.