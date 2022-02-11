Down 7% In A Month, Will Old Dominion Freight Line Stock (ODFL) Rebound?

The stock price of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) has seen a fall of 7% over the last month, while it’s up a solid 44% over the last year. ODFL stock declined earlier in January, along with the broader markets, due to elevated concerns of tighter financial conditions and the spread of the Omicron variant. Earlier this month, ODFL reported its Q4 results, which topped the street estimates, resulting in higher levels for its stock. Old Dominion Freight Line Revenue of $1.41 billion reflects a solid 31% rise y-o-y, and it compares with the $1.38 billion consensus estimate. This can be attributed to a strong trucking demand, resulting in higher less-than-truckload volume for the company.

Looking at the bottom line, the adjusted EPS of $2.41 was comfortably above the $2.27 consensus estimate. The earnings growth of 50% y-o-y was driven by higher revenue and a 270 bps improvement in operating margins. The company also raised its dividend by 50% to $0.30 per share. Overall, ODFL posted a solid Q4 and its stock rallied around 7% to levels of $332 by Feb 3 before cooling off to levels of around $310 currently. The recent decline was triggered by a downgrade from one of the Wall Street analysts.

Now that ODFL stock has seen a fall of 7% in a month, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a good chance of a rise in ODFL stock over the next month. Out of 202 instances in the last ten years that ODFL stock saw a twenty-one-day fall of 7% or more, 133 of them resulted in ODFL stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 133 out of 202, or about a 66% chance of a rise in ODFL stock over the coming month , implying that ODFL stock is a good bet after its recent fall, in our view. See our analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last ten years data

After moving 1.4% or lower over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 57% of the occasions.

After moving 3.5% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 62% of the occasions

After moving -6.6% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 66% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that ODFL stock has higher chances of a rise in next five days, ten days, as well as next one month.

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: ODFL highest at 1.4%; LSTR lowest at -2.9%

Ten-Day Return: ODFL highest at 3.5%; LSTR lowest at -4.4%

Twenty-One Day Return: KNX highest at -3.9%; LSTR lowest at -7.0%

While ODFL stock is likely to move higher in the near term, several peers in its sector look like a better bet than Old Dominion Freight Line. Check out how Old Dominion Freight Line Peers fare on metrics that matter. You will find other useful comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] ODFL Return 3% -13% 443% S&P 500 Return 0% -5% 102% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 0% -9% 258%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/9/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

