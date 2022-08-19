Markets
PYPL

Down 65% in 1 Year, Is PayPal a Buy Now?

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) hasn't exactly been a strong performer, with shares down by nearly 65% over the past year. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, breaks down the reasons for the plunge, as well as some reasons to be optimistic for the long run.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of August 19, 2022. The video was published on August 19, 2022.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

PYPL

