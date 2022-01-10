Down 60%, Is This ARK Invest Favorite a Buy Now?

In this video, I will be talking about one of Cathie Wood's favorite stocks, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). The stock is down 61% since its all-time highs, and the business has gone through some turbulent times. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

Roku is ARK Innovation ETF 's (NYSEMKT: ARKK)

's Roku recently announced that Scott Rosenberg is to step down as senior vice president and general manager of Platform Business. Let's hope he does not join the likes of Google or Amazon.

According to eMarketer, U.S. digital ad spend will grow by nearly 50% in the next four years, and by 2025, the digital ad market will top $300 billion.

Roku announced that in 2021, for the second year in a row, the Roku Operating System (OS) was the No. 1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S.

Of the six best-selling TVs on Amazon, Roku-powered TVs take four spots.

As announced earlier in 2021, Sharp will reenter the US TV market in a partnership with Roku in 2022.

When it comes to streaming devices, Roku controls the market with a 31% share of big-screen CTV viewing globally. In North America, Roku takes up a 39% share.

For the full insights, do watch the video below, and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Jan. 7, 2021. The video was published on Jan. 9, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Roku

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roku wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum owns Amazon, and Roku. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Roku. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.