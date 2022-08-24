Down 55%, Is MercadoLibre a Buy Now?

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) hasn't exactly been a great performer recently, with shares down by more than 55% from their recent peak. But in this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why he's been building a position in the company over the past couple years.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Aug. 23, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel, CFP, is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/frankel, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.