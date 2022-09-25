Down 51% to 83%, 3 Growth Stocks Risk-Seeking Investors Can Buy Now

Growth stocks have seen better days. Rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's response have caused investors to shun these investments. However, that could be an opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up excellent stocks like Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) at lower prices. This video will highlight three beaten-down growth stocks that risk-seeking investors can buy.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 23, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 24, 2022.

Find out why Shopify is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Shopify is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $1,140 calls on Shopify and short January 2023 $1,160 calls on Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.