Down 50%, Should You Sell Digital Realty Trust and Cut Your Losses?

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is down by about 50% from its all-time high, but there are some good reasons. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses the top five red flags he sees with Digital Realty and whether he thinks the stock is still worth owning.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 18, 2023. The video was published on April 18, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust and Equinix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.