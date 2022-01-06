Down 50%, Is Fiverr Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be talking about Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) and why it is still an incredible business and investment opportunity despite the fact that it's down over 50%. You can find the video below, but here are some of the highlights.

The U.S. freelancing market alone is reported to be worth above $800 billion. And Fiverr estimates that its addressable market opportunity is over $100 billion and growing. In my opinion, there's no better time to go freelance.

Fiverr expects its business to have grown over 50% during the fiscal year 2021. Lockdowns or not, this company is here to stay.

Fiverr also enables developing countries to participate in the world economy. The minimum wage in India is less than $3. If you're talented, you could list your services on Fiverr and can ask for double if not 10 times that. You can literally find gigs on Fiverr for $5 all the way up to the thousands of dollars.

Fiverr is also moving upmarket so big companies can take advantage of this freelance talent pool. And it shows in the financials. Spend per buyer is up 20% year over year.

If you're looking for a non-fungible token (NFT) play but don't know where to start, look no further. You can currently find 27,454 NFT gigs on the platform. Instead of buying individual NFTs, you could invest in the platform where the art is made and sold before it hits OpenSea or Coinbase.

For the full insights, watch the video below and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Jan. 5, 2021. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Fiverr International

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Fiverr International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Neil Rozenbaum owns Fiverr International, and Coinbase Global, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Coinbase Global, Inc. and Fiverr International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.