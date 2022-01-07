Down 45%, Is This Fintech Stock a Must Buy in 2022?

In this video, I'll talk about the state of Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, and why there's some downward pressure. You can find the video below but here are some highlights.

Down 45% since its all-time highs, Block is now valued at $67 billion. CEO Jack Dorsey has left Twitter so he can focus on Block and Bitcoin . I think that by now we all know where his priorities lie.

so he can focus on Block and . I think that by now we all know where his priorities lie. Last month Wedbush downgraded the stock from $250 to $190 and has put a neutral rating on it. The main reasons are reduced consumer spending, inflation, and brick-and-mortar stores being forced to close due to COVID-19. But if it turns out that people spend as much as before even with higher prices, that could bode well for the Square side of the business.

According to Tipranks, the average analyst price target is around $280, representing a 96% upside.

The Afterpay acquisition is yet to be finalized. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the deal, and it now only requires approval from the Spanish central bank, which is expected in mid-January.

For the full insights, watch the video below and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Jan. 6, 2021. The video was published on Jan. 7, 2022.

Neil Rozenbaum owns Block, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Afterpay Limited, Bitcoin, Block, Inc., and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

