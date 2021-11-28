Down 40% This Month Alone, Is This SaaS Stock a Screaming Buy?

While software has enabled life-changing efficiencies in many different industries, a few have been left behind. One of those industries is restaurants -- especially smaller mom-and-pop locations. That's a problem that Toast (NYSE: TOST) aims to solve. The company provides best-in-class payment hardware, as well as many software solutions to help restaurants run efficiently.

In this Nov. 13 video from their YouTube channel, Motley Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi discuss the bull and bear case for owning the software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock. They also run the company through each of their investing frameworks. With shares down 40% from all time-highs, what do these two think? Watch to find out.

Brian Feroldi owns shares of Square. Brian Stoffel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Square. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.