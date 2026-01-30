Down 40% in the Past 12 Months, Is XRP a Good Buy Right Now?

Key Points

XRP's ability to revolutionize cross-border transactions makes it a tempting long-term investment.

Economic conditions, however, aren't ideal right now and may deteriorate in the near future.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

As one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is often seen as a promising long-term investment, given its potential to revolutionize global finance and reduce fees. Its market cap of $116 billion still looks fairly modest in relation to Bitcoin, which is at nearly $1.8 trillion.

In the past 12 months, both of these cryptocurrencies have been struggling. Bitcoin has fallen by 17%, and XRP is down by more than 40% (returns as of Jan. 26). With XRP's price recently falling more sharply and recently dipping below the $2 mark, could now be an opportune time to add this cryptocurrency to your portfolio?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The long-term investing thesis for XRP

XRP can help reduce friction in global transactions by acting as a bridge currency and helping to reduce the time it takes for transactions to settle while also bringing fees down in the process, with an average cost of just $0.0002 per transaction.

That, in turn, can lead to more people using XRP and expanding its reach and popularity in the financial markets. It's that hope and expectation that led the coin to reach highs of more than $3.65 within the past year. If it simply got back to those levels, XRP would be up around 90% from where it is today. In the longer view, there may be much more upside.

Worsening economic conditions and rising competition are the biggest threats to XRP

As promising as the future may appear to be for XRP, the problem is that economic conditions aren't ideal right now. If there's a slowdown in world economies, the demand for global payments may not be all that strong. That can limit the potential demand for XRP, at least in the short term.

Meanwhile, in the longer term, there's the danger that other coins or crypto assets may be more preferred options for financial institutions. XRP's volatility is a concern, and banks may choose to use stablecoins instead or use their own digital currencies. Fundamentally, these can be more concerning problems for XRP in the long run.

Unfortunately, there's no huge catalyst out there for investors to count on, and that may boost XRP's value. This could be a slow-and-uncertain path forward. Ultimately, XRP is a highly volatile asset to hold, and unless you have a high risk tolerance and are willing to accept the uncertainty that comes with it, you may still prefer to avoid XRP, as there's no guarantee that its value will recover this year.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $448,476!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,180,126!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 945% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 30, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.