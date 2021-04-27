Down 40%, Is Teladoc a Buy Right Now?

This video will discuss Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) and why I believe this company has a bright future, despite the stock being down 40% since its all-time highs in February. The company is expected to report Q1 earnings on Wednesday, April 28, after the market close.

Quick recap

Teladoc makes telemedicine simple. instead of taking a day off work or school, you can use Teladoc. Book a visit through your phone, find a doctor near you, and talk via webcam. If you need a prescription, your doctor will send it to the nearest pharmacy, and when you arrive it'll be ready for you.

Teladoc bought Livongo for $18.5 billion last year. Livongo devices send you signals and monitor chronic diseases. Elevated heart rate? You'll get notified to relax and take a breath. If you do not feel well, book a visit, and the doctor will get all the needed info directly from the Livongo device.

What to expect in 2021

Q4 revenue grew 145% year over year to $383.3 million, and total visits increased 139% to 3.0 million. Full-year revenue grew 98% year over year to $1,094.0 million, and total visits increased 156% to 10.6 million.

Teladoc expects total revenue to be in the range of $1.95 billion to $2.0 billion for the full year 2021 and total revenue to be in the range of $445 million to $455 million for the first quarter of 2021.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of April 26, 2021. The video was published on April 27, 2021.

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Teladoc Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

