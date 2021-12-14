Down 40%, Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Right Now?

In this video, I will be talking about DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and its recent 40% drop after earnings as well as why it is much more than just e-signature. You can find the video below, but here are some highlights.

The company said it expects Q4 revenue to be between $557 million and $563 million, a bit lower than the average analyst estimate of $573.8 million.

Earnings per share were $0.58, adjusted, beating analyst estimates of $0.46, and revenue came in at $545.5 million, beating analyst estimates of $531 million.

CEO Daniel Springer bought $4.8 million worth of shares after the stock of the company crashed. Talk about showing confidence!

DocuSign is much more than just an e-signature business. That might be the entry point, but after that, it's all about managing agreements.

Prepare, sign, act, and manage. These four processes used to be manual, but with DocuSign, it can all be automated. So why do things manually?

Salesforce.com has been using DocuSign's Agreement Cloud, and over 90% of Salesforce contracts are completed the same day -- 71% within an hour. This saves the company time and money as well as giving customers and employees a better experience.

For the full insights, do watch the video below, and consider subscribing.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Dec. 13, 2021. The video was published on Dec. 14, 2021.

Find out why DocuSign is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. DocuSign is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2021

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends DocuSign and Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.