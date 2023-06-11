Down 36%, Is Brookfield Renewable a Buy?

Sometimes stocks can fall a lot, and still be expensive. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss one they both own, Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), that's fallen more than a third. Is it a bargain buy? Watch to find out what these two experts think.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of June 1, 2023. The video was published on June 11, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

