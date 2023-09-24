Down 33%, This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Brilliant Buy on the Dip

The past couple of years haven't been kind to Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) shareholders. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe take a closer look at what's happened, why it's in a different situation from NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) subsidiary NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP), how it's similar to Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and why investors should be buying this top dividend investment now.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 20, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 24, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brookfield Renewable wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 18, 2023

Jason Hall has positions in Brookfield Renewable, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Clearway Energy, and NextEra Energy Partners. Tyler Crowe has positions in Brookfield Renewable. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.