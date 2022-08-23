Down 30%, Is Digital Realty Trust a Buy?

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is down nearly 30% from its recent highs, despite strong demand for its properties and lots of long-tailed growth catalysts. In this video, Matt Frankel, CFP, explains why Digital Realty could be an excellent long-term play for both growth and income.

*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Aug. 23, 2022. The video was published on Aug. 23, 2022.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Digital Realty Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

