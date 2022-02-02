Down 30% In A Month, Is There More Pain For ChemoCentryx Stock?

The stock price of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI), a biopharmaceuticals company focused on orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders, has seen a fall of 30% over the last month. The broader S&P 500 Health Care index is down close to 10% over the last month due to concerns over rising interest rates.

For ChemoCentryx, the future growth can largely be linked to its drug – Tavneos – an oral treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) associated vasculitis, which is a rare autoimmune disease characterized by inflammation and damage to small blood vessels. The treatment is expected to cost $150K-$200K annually, with peak sales for the drug touted to be as high as $1.0 billion.

Although the drug has already secured the U.S. FDA approval in October last year, there are concerns over the sales growth for the drug, given the company has not partnered with any large pharmaceutical company for its distribution.

Now that CCXI stock has seen a fall of 30% in a month, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a decline in CCXI stock over the next month. Out of 107 instances in the last ten years that CCXI stock saw a twenty-one day fall of 30% or more, only 46 of them resulted in CCXI stock rising over the subsequent one month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 46 out of 107, or about 43% chance of a rise in CCXI stock over the coming month , implying that CCXI stock is best avoided for now. See our analysis on ChemoCentryx Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last ten years data

After moving -1.4% or lower over a five-day period, the stock rose in the next five days on 51% of the occasions.

After moving -22.3% or more over a ten-day period, the stock rose in the next ten days on 39% of the occasions

After moving -30.4% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose in the next twenty-one days on 43% of the occasions.

This pattern suggests that CCXI stock has a marginally higher chance of a rise in next five days, but it is likely to see lower levels in next ten days and next one month.

ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: LIVN highest at 8.4%; ENDP lowest at -4.3%

Ten-Day Return: LIVN highest at 2.0%; CCXI lowest at -22.3%

Twenty-One Day Return: LXS highest at 7.4%; CCXI lowest at -30.4%

While CCXI stock is likely to move lower in the near term, there are several industry peers that look like a better bet than ChemoCentryx. You will find other useful comparisons for companies across industries at Peer Comparisons.

What if you're looking for a more balanced portfolio instead?

Returns Jan 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] CCXI Return -31% -31% 241% S&P 500 Return -7% -7% 98% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -11% -11% 248%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 1/31/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

