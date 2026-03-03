Down 25% in Just 1 Week, Is It Finally Time to Buy CoreWeave Stock?

Key Points

It has been a brutal stretch for shareholders of CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). Following the company's recent fourth-quarter earnings report in late February, the stock tumbled, shedding about 25% of its value over just a single week.

To be fair, the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure provider posted some undeniably impressive top-line metrics. Revenue growth remains scorching hot, and the company's contracted revenue backlog swelled to a massive $66.8 billion.

But shares sold off anyway.

Investors are increasingly concerned about the business's underlying unit economics. Operating losses are accelerating alongside the top line, and management's aggressive spending plans for 2026 suggest the cash burn will only intensify in the quarters ahead.

The high cost of scaling

CoreWeave's top-line trajectory is phenomenal. Fourth-quarter revenue rose 110% year over year to $1.6 billion -- up substantially from $747 million in the year-ago period.

That kind of hypergrowth is rare.

"2025 was a defining year for CoreWeave as we became the fastest cloud in history to reach $5 billion in annual revenue," said CEO Michael Intrator in the company's fourth-quarter earnings release.

Even more, the growth is poised to continue. The company guided 2026 revenue to be between $12 billion and $13 billion, resulting in 140% year-over-year growth.

The problem is the profit profile. CoreWeave's fourth-quarter operating margin contracted sharply, falling from a positive 15.1% in the year-ago period to a negative 5.7% this quarter. And the company's net loss widened to $452 million.

Putting its worsening financial profile into perspective, while revenue grew 110%, operating expenses surged 162% over the same period. That expanding deficit highlights the massive upfront cost of building and operating specialized data centers. Ultimately, CoreWeave is heavily reliant on debt to finance its infrastructure, and a significant portion of its revenue is immediately consumed by interest payments.

And, of course, CoreWeave's business is extremely capital-intensive. To support its massive backlog, management announced that 2026 capital expenditures will land between $30.0 billion and $35.0 billion.

This spending, of course, is by design. Intrator noted during theearnings callthat the vast majority of this capital deployment is intended to directly support long-dated contracted demand. The company is betting that aggressively capturing market share now will eventually scale into meaningful, sustainable profits over the long haul.

Still, the required outlay is staggering. The business's free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) was negative $7.3 billion in 2025.

Valuation and risk

Of course, the assets CoreWeave is building are worth a certain price, even if they come with a fast-growing debt load. But investors need to exercise discipline about the price they are paying -- and the cloud provider's market capitalization of $38 billion today arguably seems excessive.

At a price-to-sales multiple of about 7 today, the market may already be fully pricing in a scenario in which CoreWeave successfully transitions from a cash-burning infrastructure builder to a highly profitable enterprise software platform.

But there are real structural constraints to consider. Cloud computing is incredibly capital-intensive, and the underlying hardware requires occasional upgrades to remain competitive. Further, any broader macroeconomic slowdown that forces enterprise customers to pull back on technology spending could directly impact CoreWeave's core infrastructure leasing business. Further, if the broader financing environment deteriorates, it could impact not just CoreWeave's ability to borrow money but its customers', and this could have a significant impact on cloud computing spend since it's so capital-intensive.

While the fundamental narrative of insatiable demand for computing power remains intact, CoreWeave continues to look very risky with worsening losses and a heavy debt load. Sure, the company's massive spending could absolutely pay off in the end, generating meaningful profits over the long haul. But I ultimately think that at its current price, CoreWeave stock is more of a gamble than an investment. Even if the company hits its ambitious top-line targets, there is no guarantee that the resulting margins will ultimately justify the price investors are paying for the stock today.

