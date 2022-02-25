Down 16% In A Month, Will Trupanion Stock See Even Lower Levels?

The stock price of Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP), a pet insurance provider, has seen a substantial fall of 16% in a month, while it is down 13% in a week, despite an upbeat Q4. Trupanion’s Q4 revenue of $194.4 million reflects a 36% y-o-y growth compared with the $192.9 million consensus estimate. Looking at the bottom line, Trupanion reported a loss of 17 cents per share, much better than the loss of $0.95 per share per the consensus estimate.

Although the company’s Q4 revenue and earnings were better than the street estimates, its stock fell primarily due to two reasons. Firstly, the gross pet additions were down sequentially due to the impact of Omicron spread. Secondly, following the Q4 results and pet additions trends, some Wall Street analysts cut their price targets for TRUP stock.

However, now that TRUP stock has seen a fall of 16% in a month, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a fall in TRUP stock over the next month. Out of 67 instances in the last two years that TRUP stock saw a twenty-one-day fall of 16% or more, only 29 of them resulted in TRUP stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 29 out of 67, or about 43%, the chance of a rise in TRUP stock over the coming month , implying that TRUP stock is best avoided in the near term. See our analysis on Trupanion Stock Chance of A Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using last two years data

After moving -13% or more over five days, the stock rose on 17% of the occasions in the next five days.

After moving -16% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 28% of the occasions

After moving -16% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose on 43% of the occasions in the next twenty-one days.

This pattern suggests that TRUP stock may see lower levels in the next five days, ten days, and one month.

Trupanion (TRUP) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: SMED highest at 12.3%; TRUP lowest at -13.1%

Ten-Day Return: SMED highest at 10.5%; TRUP lowest at -16.5%

Twenty-One Day Return: WOOF highest at 10.9%; TRUP lowest at -16.4%

Returns Feb 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] TRUP Return -18% -41% 400% S&P 500 Return -4% -9% 94% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -2% -11% 251%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 2/21/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

