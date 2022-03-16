Down 16% In A Month, Will Penumbra Stock Rebound?

The stock price of Penumbra (NYSE: PEN), a medical devices company focused on interventional therapies, has seen a 16% fall in a month, while it was down 10% last week. The company reported mixed Q4 results last month, with revenue of $204 million and adjusted EPS of $0.10 per share, compared to the consensus estimates of $194 million and $0.18, respectively. The company provided 2022 sales guidance of $860 to $875 million, topping the $861 street estimates. One of the Wall Street research firms initiated coverage on PEN stock last week with only a hold rating. This clubbed with weakness in the broader markets, with a 3% decline in the S&P500, resulted in even lower levels for PEN stock last week.

Looking forward, given that PEN stock has seen a fall of 16% in a month, will it continue its downward trajectory, or is a rise imminent? Going by its historical performance, there is a strong chance of a rise in PEN stock over the next month. Out of 83 instances in the last six years that PEN stock saw a twenty-one-day fall of 16% or more, 66 of them resulted in PEN stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 66 out of 83, or about an 80% chance of a rise in PEN stock over the coming month. See our analysis on Penumbra Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

While PEN stock may rise over the next month, seeing how its peers stack up is helpful.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability’ and ‘Chance of Rise’ using last six years’ data

After moving -9.5% or more over five days- the stock rose on 48% of the occasions in the next five days.

After moving -13.3% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 60% of the occasions

After moving -16.5% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose on 80% of the occasions in the next twenty-one days.

This pattern suggests a higher chance of a rise in PEN stock over the next ten days and next month, but it may see lower levels over the next five days.

Penumbra (PEN) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers

Five-Day Return: AGTI highest at 24.0%; APR lowest at -15.1%

Ten-Day Return: AGTI highest at 24.3%; APR lowest at -15.0%

Twenty-One Days Return: AGTI highest at 26.0%; MASI lowest at -41.6%

While PEN stock may see higher levels, the Covid-19 crisis has created many pricing discontinuities, which can offer attractive trading opportunities.



What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high-quality portfolio that’s beaten the market consistently since the end of 2016.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] PEN Return -13% -33% 201% S&P 500 Return -4% -12% 88% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% -14% 238%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/14/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

