Down 14%, Why Shopify Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy and Hold

In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a close look at Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), breaking down why the recent sell-off is a great opportunity for buy-and-hold investors.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2024. The video was published on March 1, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for two decades, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has more than tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Shopify made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 26, 2024

Jason Hall has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.