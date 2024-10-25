Dowlais Group PLC Launches Share Buy-Back Initiative

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has initiated a substantial share buy-back program, purchasing 313,401 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 54.7752 pence per share. This move is part of a £50 million share buy-back initiative and aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following this transaction, the company now has 1,363,406,842 shares in issue.

