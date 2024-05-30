News & Insights

Dowlais Group PLC Executes Share Buy-back

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has actively bought back 222,998 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 69 to 72.1 pence as part of its £50 million share repurchase program, with plans to cancel these shares. Following the transaction, the company will not hold any shares in treasury, maintaining 1,386,008,551 shares in issue for voting purposes.

