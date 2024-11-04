Dowlais Group PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has initiated a significant move in the financial markets with the repurchase of 277,583 of its ordinary shares, marking a step in its £50 million share buy-back initiative. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 48.26 to 49.18 pence, will be cancelled, affecting the total number of voting rights. This strategic move reflects Dowlais Group’s confidence in its financial stability and aims to enhance shareholder value.

