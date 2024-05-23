Dowlais Group PLC Announces Executive Share Awards

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has awarded conditional share grants to its top executives under the 2024 Omnibus Share Plan, with CEO Liam Butterworth receiving 3,437,598 shares and CFO Roberto Fioroni receiving 1,622,273 shares. These awards are contingent on the company’s performance until the end of 2026 and come with a two-year holding period post-vesting. The grants, which took place outside of a trading venue, aim to align the interests of the executives with those of the company and its shareholders.

