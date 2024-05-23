News & Insights

Stocks

Dowlais Group PLC Announces Executive Share Awards

May 23, 2024 — 05:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has awarded conditional share grants to its top executives under the 2024 Omnibus Share Plan, with CEO Liam Butterworth receiving 3,437,598 shares and CFO Roberto Fioroni receiving 1,622,273 shares. These awards are contingent on the company’s performance until the end of 2026 and come with a two-year holding period post-vesting. The grants, which took place outside of a trading venue, aim to align the interests of the executives with those of the company and its shareholders.

For further insights into GB:DWL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.