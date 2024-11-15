Dowlais Group Launches Strategic Share Buy-Back

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has actively engaged in a share buy-back program, purchasing 33,688 of its own shares through Investec Bank as part of a £50 million initiative. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 51.35 to 52.50 pence each and are set to be canceled, indicating a strategic move to consolidate shares and potentially increase shareholder value. This action leaves the company with 1,359,389,423 shares in issue, maintaining the same number of voting rights.

