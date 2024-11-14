News & Insights

Dowlais Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buy-Back

November 14, 2024 — 02:40 am EST

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has repurchased 275,416 of its ordinary shares as part of a £50 million share buy-back initiative, with prices ranging between 51.10 and 52.00 pence per share. The move is set to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following this transaction, the company has a total of 1,359,423,111 shares in issue.

