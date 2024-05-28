News & Insights

DOWELL SERVICE GROUP Schedules Key EGM

May 28, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED Class H (HK:2352) has released an update.

DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on June 19, 2024, to approve the Equity Transfer Agreement and its Supplemental Agreement. Shareholders must have their documentation in order by June 12 to be eligible to vote. Further details regarding the agreements and EGM will be provided to shareholders in an upcoming circular.

