Dow Wraps Best Month of the Year in Style

The Dow finished November on a stellar note, putting a bow on its best month since October 2022. The blue-chip index finished the day with a 520-point pop -- its second 500-point win of the month -- and marked an annual high earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 concluded its biggest monthly gain of the year with a modest win, while the Nasdaq closed below fair value, but still nabbed its largest monthly gain since January. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), saw its worst monthly percentage drop since March 2022.

Biotech merger shook the sector today.

shook the sector today. Buy calls on this software stock .

. Plus, a chip stock to target; Kroger's crazy day; and the stock pacing the Dow.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil, Gold Log Very Different Months

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Allies (OPEC+) meeting has concluded, and voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day were announced. In response, black gold rallied on the news but eventually cooled off. January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gave back $1.90, or 2.4%, to settle at $75.96 a barrel. For November, oil lost 6.3%.

Gold prices took a breather today, as the dollar bounced back. As of this writing, February gold futures are up 0.5% to trade at $2,036.40 an ounce. For the month though, the safe-haven asset added 2.7% and remains at elevated, multi-year highs.

