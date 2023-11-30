News & Insights

Markets

Dow Wraps Best Month of the Year in Style

November 30, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow finished November on a stellar note, putting a bow on its best month since October 2022. The blue-chip index finished the day with a 520-point pop -- its second 500-point win of the month -- and marked an annual high earlier in the day. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 concluded its biggest monthly gain of the year with a modest win, while the Nasdaq closed below fair value, but still nabbed its largest monthly gain since January. Elsewhere, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), saw its worst monthly percentage drop since March 2022. 

  • Biotech merger shook the sector today.
  • Buy calls on this software stock.
  • Plus, a chip stock to target; Kroger's crazy day; and the stock pacing the Dow.
 

idexesnov30

nysenov30

5 Things to Know Today

    1. This business barometer just blew past expectations. (MarketWatch)
    2. Cathie Wood's Innovation ETF roared higher this month. (CNBC)
    3. Target this chip stock in December, history says.
    4. How did shareholders receive Kroger earnings?
    5. Analysts, options traders are loving Salesforce stock.

    earningsov30

    uvolnov30

    Oil, Gold Log Very Different Months

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Allies (OPEC+) meeting has concluded, and voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day were announced. In response, black gold rallied on the news but eventually cooled off. January West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gave back $1.90, or 2.4%, to settle at $75.96 a barrel. For November, oil lost 6.3%.

    Gold prices took a breather today, as the dollar bounced back.  As of this writing, February gold futures are up 0.5% to trade at $2,036.40 an ounce. For the month though, the safe-haven asset added 2.7% and remains at elevated, multi-year highs.

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.