Dow Wins the Day as Small Caps Stay Hot

Wall Street scored wins across the board today, as investor optimism climbs ahead of tomorrow's consumer price index (CPI) for June. The Dow clocked its second triple-digit win in a row, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit with comfortable wins of their own. Elsewhere, the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) closed at its highest level since March 3, while the 10-year Treasury yield slunk back below 4%.

Gold Nabs 3-Week Highs

Oil prices rose today ahead of U.S. weekly inventory data due out tomorrow. August-dated oil tacked on $1.84, or 2.5%, to settle at $74.83 per barrel.

Gold, meanwhile, climbed to three-week highs. August-dated gold added $6.10 or 0.3%, to close at $1,937.10 an ounce.

