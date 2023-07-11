News & Insights

Dow Wins the Day as Small Caps Stay Hot

July 11, 2023 — 04:23 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street scored wins across the board today, as investor optimism climbs ahead of tomorrow's consumer price index (CPI) for June. The Dow clocked its second triple-digit win in a row, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq followed suit with comfortable wins of their own. Elsewhere, the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) closed at its highest level since March 3, while the 10-year Treasury yield slunk back below 4%.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Buy the dip on this streaming big-shot.
  • Nvidia stock earns even more bull notes.
  • Plus, ABNB area to watch; ambitious upgrade for Zillow stock; and ROKU's big day. 

Summary 0711

NYSE Nasdaq 0711

5 Things to Know Today

  1. New York Fed President John Williams lowered his economic forecast for 2024.(MarketWatch)
  2. In a surprise pivot, Turkey has agreed to support Sweden's NATO bid. (Reuters)
  3. Watch these support levels for ABNB.
  4. Analyst sets lofty goal for Zillow stock.
  5. Roku stock cheers Shopify team-up.

There are no notable earnings reports today.

UVOL 0711

Gold Nabs 3-Week Highs

Oil prices rose today ahead of U.S. weekly inventory data due out tomorrow. August-dated oil tacked on $1.84, or 2.5%, to settle at $74.83 per barrel.

Gold, meanwhile, climbed to three-week highs. August-dated gold added $6.10 or 0.3%, to close at $1,937.10 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

