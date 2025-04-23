DOW Warms Up to Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

Dow Inc. DOW is scheduled to report first-quarter 2025 results before the opening bell on April 24.



DOW surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.6% on average. Dow posted a negative earnings surprise of roughly 100% in the last reported quarter.



While DOW is expected to have benefited from its productivity initiatives, soft demand due to weak global economic activities and pricing and cost pressures are likely to have affected its first-quarter performance.



Dow’s shares are down 49.1% over the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 28.5% decline.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

What do DOW’s Revenue Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for DOW for the to-be-reported quarter is pinned at $10,271.4 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 4.6%.



Our estimate for revenues for the Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment is currently pegged at $5,172.1 million, calling for a decline of 4.8% year over year. The same for the Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment stands at $2,872.6 million, indicating a 4.5% year-over-year decline.



Our estimate for revenues for the Performance Materials & Coatings segment is pinned at $2,098.2 million, suggesting a fall of 2.5% year over year.

Factors Shaping DOW’s Q1 Results

Dow is expected to have faced headwinds from demand softness in Europe and China in the quarter to be reported. Lower consumer spending amid inflationary pressures is affecting demand in Europe. Construction and manufacturing activities remain soft in the region. Demand in Asia has been affected by weaker demand recovery in China. The property sector remains sluggish in China, with declining new home prices.



Inflationary pressures are impacting consumer durables and building and construction demand. Demand in infrastructure, including residential construction, also remains weak. Dow sees softness in automotive in Europe due to low demand. Soft conditions across these markets are likely to have weighed on volumes in the first quarter.



Dow is also being challenged by weak siloxane prices in its Performance Materials & Coatings unit. The segment continues to see siloxane pricing pressure partly due to supply additions in Asia. Siloxane prices remain under pressure due to competitive pricing pressure resulting from additional supply driven by capacity additions in China. While capacity additions have slowed, elevated industry supply is expected to continue to have impacted prices in the March quarter.



The company is also expected to have faced headwinds from higher feedstock and energy costs. Severe cold weather has contributed to an uptick in feedstock prices. Dow expects a $100 million headwind in the first quarter in the Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment due to higher feedstocks and energy costs and lower global integrated margins. It also sees consolidated earnings to decline by $200 million in the first quarter from the prior quarter, factoring in higher expected feedstock costs.



Nevertheless, Dow is likely to have benefited from cost-saving and productivity actions. DOW is implementing targeted actions focused on reducing direct costs and labor costs. It is taking action to cut costs by $1 billion to drive margins. The benefits of DOW’s cost-saving actions are likely to be reflected in its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.

Dow Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dow Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dow Inc. Quote

What Our Model Unveils for DOW Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DOW this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP for DOW is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter is currently pegged at a loss of 2 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



(Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Basic Materials Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies in the basic materials space you may want to consider as our model shows they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF, scheduled to release earnings on May 7, has an Earnings ESP of +6.74% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for CF’s earnings for the first quarter is currently pegged at $1.43.



ATI Inc. ATI, slated to release earnings on May 1, has an Earnings ESP of +2.46% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

The consensus mark for ATI’s first-quarter earnings is currently pegged at 58 cents.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC, scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 6, has an Earnings ESP of +13.21%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kinross Gold's earnings is currently pegged at 21 cents. KGC carries a Zacks Rank #2.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ATI Inc. (ATI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.