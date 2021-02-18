DOW vs. RDSMY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Chemical - Diversified stocks are likely familiar with Dow Inc. (DOW) and Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Dow Inc. and Koninklijke DSM NV are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. This means that DOW's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DOW currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.67, while RDSMY has a forward P/E of 30.90. We also note that DOW has a PEG ratio of 4.36. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. RDSMY currently has a PEG ratio of 5.08.

Another notable valuation metric for DOW is its P/B ratio of 3.35. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RDSMY has a P/B of 3.80.

Based on these metrics and many more, DOW holds a Value grade of B, while RDSMY has a Value grade of D.

DOW is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that DOW is likely the superior value option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dow Inc. (DOW): Get Free Report



Koninklijke DSM NV (RDSMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.