DOW Unveils SURLYN Grades for Perfume and Cosmetic Packaging

Dow Inc. DOW has launched two new sustainable ionomer grades, SURLYN REN and SURLYN CIR, which pioneer the use of renewable and circular feedstocks.



These new grades represent a significant milestone in the cosmetics industry's packaging. The new SURLYN grades will let beauty firms and manufacturers develop high-quality, sustainable cosmetic packaging that stands out on store shelves.



SURLYN CIR ionomers are made from mixed plastic waste, whereas SURLYN REN ionomers are made from bio-waste, such as used cooking oil. The distinct look, feel and performance for which SURLYN material is renowned are delivered by both grades produced with these substitute feedstocks.



SURLYN REN and SURLYN CIR are significant steps in the development of sustainable packaging for the beauty sector. Dow is delighted to have pioneered the use of renewable and circular materials to make quality cosmetic packaging alongside LVMH Beauty. These products will not only help LVMH achieve its sustainability goals but also contribute to Dow's goal of transforming waste and delivering 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions per year by 2030.



Shares of DOW have gained 10% over the past year against a 5.9% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow, on its third-quarter call, said that it remains focused on operational and financial discipline as it navigates challenging market conditions. It expects to benefit from rising oil prices that favor its cost-advantaged asset footprint.



The company continues to implement targeted actions to deliver $1 billion in cost savings this year. It also remains committed to its disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities. DOW expects its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies to generate more than $3 billion in underlying earnings, lower greenhouse gas emissions by 5 million metric tons and commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions annually by 2030.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. DNN, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and Hawkins, Inc. HWKN.



Denison Mines has a projected earnings growth rate of 100% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 225%, on average. The stock is up around 60% in a year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Axalta has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.4% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. AXTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average. The stock is up around 35.3% in a year.



Hawkins has a projected earnings growth rate of 21% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Hawkins delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 27.5%, on average. HWKN shares are up around 84.7% in a year.

