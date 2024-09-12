Dow Unveils its First Bio-Circular Product for Carpet Tile Backing

Dow Inc. DOW recently introduced its first bio-circular product for the flooring sector, adding to the ENGAGE REN Polyolefin Elastomers (POE) product family. The flooring innovation will be used to create carpet tile backing that is dimensionally stable and provides fiber adhesion support.



This new bio-circular solution delivers a similar high performance as the rest of the ENGAGE POE line while assisting customers in achieving their sustainability goals. ENGAGE REN POEs provide a viable substitute to virgin petrochemical products by using alternative feedstocks derived from biological residues and responsibly obtained waste, such as used cooking oil, and transforming them into bio-circular products with a smaller carbon footprint.



This innovation is a critical step in extending DOW’s circularity solutions into new markets. DOW can give waste a new life by providing high-performing bio-circular feedstock solutions to flooring customers, potentially lowering carbon footprints and dependency on fossil feedstocks.



Dow envisions a lower-carbon plastics ecosystem, and bio-circular materials are a vital component. Dow's "Transform the Waste" goal is to commercialize 3 million metric tons of circular and renewable solutions by 2030, which will include the use of plastic waste and other feedstocks, such as bio-circular. These raw materials, derived from waste residues or byproducts of an alternative manufacturing process, help to promote a circular economy by allowing for material reuse.



Shares of DOW have lost 4% over the past year compared with a 9.4% decline of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow, on its second-quarter call, said that it is focused on delivering sequential earnings improvement while navigating through the slower global macroeconomic environment in the second half of 2024. While Dow is seeing growing demand in many markets that it serves, it does not expect a significant change in demand in building & construction and consumer durables in 2024. It will continue driving higher sales through its innovation portfolio and diverse product mix. Dow remains on track to deliver higher earnings and shareholder returns by leveraging its global scale, strategically advantaged cost positions and growth investments.

DOW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



