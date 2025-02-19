Dow Unusual Options Activity For February 19

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dow (NYSE:DOW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DOW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Dow. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 80% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $572,822, and 3 are calls, amounting to $79,000.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.5 to $45.0 for Dow over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dow options trades today is 1241.0 with a total volume of 3,199.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dow's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

Dow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.9 $0.61 $0.82 $27.50 $164.0K 1.3K 2.0K DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.75 $7.55 $7.75 $45.00 $118.5K 1.3K 147 DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.75 $7.6 $7.75 $45.00 $113.1K 1.3K 1 DOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $7.8 $7.65 $7.8 $45.00 $84.2K 1.3K 319 DOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.88 $2.87 $2.87 $37.50 $42.7K 1.9K 26

About Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Dow's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,054,029, the price of DOW is down by -1.8%, reaching $39.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. What The Experts Say On Dow

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $43.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Dow, maintaining a target price of $46. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dow, targeting a price of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Dow with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Dow, maintaining a target price of $43. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Dow, maintaining a target price of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dow, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.