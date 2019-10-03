Dow Turns Positive After Reconsideration of Services Data

After getting walloped following the release of the disappointing ISM Services Index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fought its way back to being nearly positive.

2:04 p.m. After getting walloped following the release of the disappointing ISM Services Index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fought its way back to being nearly positive.

The Dow has ticked up 86.90, points, or 0.3%, to 26,165.52, while the S&P 500 has risen 0.6% to 2905.45, and the Nasdaq Composite has gained 1% to 7860.31.

What’s changed since 10 a.m.? Not much that we can see. The number was still disappointing, but it also remained above 50, which means that nonmanufacturing activity is still growing—and perhaps that’s enough. And despite what I wrote earlier, that fact that the odds of an October rate cut have risen with the ISM release probably helps the market, as long as there isn’t a recession.

“While the manufacturing has hit recession, the rest of the US economy has not,” writes NatAlliance Securities’ Andrew Brenner. “Fed probabilities are now 7 to 1 for a cut at the end of the month”

Market technicals also seem to have helped. The 10-year Treasury yield, for instance, held support at 1.50%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq both hit their 200-day moving averages and rebounded. Say what you will about technical analysis being a form of “voodoo” but sometimes, it offers the best explanation for why things are happening. The rest is just the story we tell ourselves to explain it all.

