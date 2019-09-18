Dow Turns Positive After Divided Fed Cuts Rates

There had been some concern before the meeting that the Fed might not lower interest rates. But the Fed cut rates by a quarter point, and nothing else. Donald Trump is not happy.

There had been some concern before the meeting that the Fed might not lower interest rates. But the Fed cut rates by a quarter point, and nothing else. Donald Trump is not happy.

2:52 p.m. What a wild ride that has been. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which slumped after the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates by a quarter point, has rebounded following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference.

The Dow, which was off 185.28 points, or 0.7%, at 2:52 p.m., is up 7.05 points to 27,117.85, while the S&P 500 is off just 0.1% at 3003.98. The Nasdaq Composite has declined 0.2% to 8,168.72, after falling more than 1%.

There had been some concern before the meeting that the Fed might not lower interest rates—and even some arguments that it shouldn’t lower them. But the Fed cut rates by a quarter point, which is pretty much what everybody thought they would do. Not much changed about the statement. It acknowledged that household spending had gotten stronger and capital spending was getting weaker, but little else. “This perhaps reflect a desire to project this meeting as ‘business as usual,’ reflecting decisions made at the height of summer that were always likely to be implemented in multiple steps,” writes Marketfield’s Michael Shaoul.

Still, there seems to be growing disagreement on the Federal Open Market Committee. Two Fed governors voted against a cut, and James Bullard dissented because he wanted rates to be lowered by half a point. Seven officials see one more cut in 2019, and eight foresee one by the end of 2020.

“Bottom line, there is now a likelihood that as of today, this might be the last rate cut of the year as the ‘mid course adjustment’ process continues but could be done,” Bleakley Advisory Group’s Peter Boockvar writes.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again criticized the Fed. “Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve Fail Again. No ‘guts,’ no sense, no vision! A terrible communicator!” he tweeted after the announcement.

But the market’s reversal suggests that perhaps Powell struck the right tone when degaussing Fed policy. The economy is fine. The Fed will do what it takes to keep it that way.

And perhaps, for now, that is enough.

