Dow turns negative as Wall Street's rebound fades

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN R SMITH

Wall Street's bounce ran out of steam on Tuesday and the Dow Jones Industrials slipped into negative territory after the indexes opened more than 3% higher on hopes of coordinated stimulus globally.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 59.58 points, or 0.25%, at 23,791.44, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.42 points, or 0.09%, at 2,748.98. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 30.71 points, or 0.39%, at 7,981.39.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

