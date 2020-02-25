Dow Tumbles After CDC Warns Coronavirus Will Hit the U.S.

The CDC just warned that the coronavirus will spread to the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier went so far as to tell reporters that Americans should prepare for a major disrupting to occur because of the disease.

The CDC just warned that the coronavirus will spread to the U.S.—and markets aren’t happy. The Dow has dropped 900 points, while the S&P 500 is off more than 3%. Maybe it’s time to stop comparing coronavirus to other health outbreaks, and compare it to other disasters instead.

It dropped, course, but you didn’t need me to tell you that. The Dow, which had been trying to limit its losses, took another leg down and was off 833.86 points, or 3%, to 27,126.94, while the S&P 500 had fallen 2.4% to 3148.83.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Dr. Nancy Messonnier went so far as to tell reporters that Americans should prepare for a major disruption to occur because of the disease. At this point it’s becoming clear that coronavirus shouldn’t be compared with SARS, MERS or bird flu, which never really had an impact on the U.S. but other disasters instead.

According to Joseph Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, the best analogues might be 9/11 and the Japanese tsunami in 2011. While previous health scares were “relatively contained,” these two disasters caused economic activity to slow, disrupted supply chains, and caused some people to stay inside.

Timing, though, is everything. Sept. 11 prolonged a bear market. The Japanese tsunami came two years into the recovery from the Financial Crisis.

Not quite today, is it?

