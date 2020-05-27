Dow Topples Key Level on 553-Point Breakout

The Dow logged big gains for the second day in a row, overthrowing the closely watched 25,000 mark for the first time since March 10 with a 553-point win while surging to its session highs at the close. The S&P 500 enjoyed a notable rally too, reclaiming its key 200-day moving average and the 3,000 level for the first time since early March. Bank stocks were in the spotlight amid continued optimism over the economy's reopening, while the move away from stay-at-home orders badly bruised the tech sector, sending several FAANG names into the red. The Nasdaq was able to brush off some of these losses though, ending the session with a modest win.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 25,548.27) added 553.16 points, or 2.2% for the day. Of the 30 index members, 27 finished higher, with American Express (AXP) taking the lead with a 7.3% pop. Of the four losers, Walmart (WMT) was at the bottom of the barrel with a 1.1% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,036.13) ended 44.4 points, or 1.5% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 9,412.36) ended 72.1 points, or 0.8%, higher.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 27.70) dropped 0.3 point or 1.1%.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

The $2 billion funeral industry is changing in the face of the pandemic, according to research by The Foresight Companies, which indicates that online price transparency and live-streaming funeral services could be the norm going forward, even as the economy begins to reopen. (CNBC) Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou extradition case took another turn today, after the British Columbia's Superior Court Associate Chief Justice ruled that the double criminality of her extradition to the United States, also met Canadian extradition standards. (Reuters) A look at Domino's Pizza stock following its impressive same-quarter sales bounce. TSCO keeps grinding higher after an upbeat forecast. Voluntary layoff buzz gave Boeing stock a boost this morning.

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

U.S.-China Tensions Throw Water on Oil, Gold

Growing tensions between the U.S. and China, and an announcement from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Hong Kong is no longer considered autonomous from China, kept a lid on gold futures today, though ultimately the commodity did finish off its session lows. Gold for August delivery settled down $1.40, or 0.1% to $1,726.80 an ounce.

These global tensions dampened oil futures as well, as concerns over energy demand grew. Oil for July delivery fell $1.54, or 4.5% to settle at $32.81.

