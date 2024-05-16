News & Insights

Dow To Supply Carbon Neutral Façade Sealants To Glass Wall Systems India

(RTTNews) - Dow Chemical International Private Ltd. or Dow India (DOW) Thursday said it has signed a deal with Glass Wall Systems India to supply Dowsil Facade Sealants from its Decarbia portfolio of reduced-carbon solutions, for Glass Wall System's curtain wall system.

The collaboration aims to reduce embodied carbon in building materials as Dow's carbon-neutral silicone sealants for building façades have the advantage of a lower embodied carbon footprint.

"Silicone sealants used in façades are already known for their positive contribution to lowering the operating carbon emissions coming from the cooling and heating of buildings, as they provide durable bonding in insulated prefabricated façade elements," the company noted.

Glass Wall Systems can achieve carbon neutrality through the use of DOWSIL 983 Structural Glazing Sealant and DOWSIL 791 Weatherproofing Sealant, Dow said.

