News & Insights

Markets
DOW

Dow To Sell Its Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business To Arkema For $150 Mln

May 02, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Dow Inc. (DOW) announced the signing of an agreement to sell its flexible packaging laminating adhesives unit, which falls under Dow's Packaging & Specialty Plastics division, to Arkema for $150 million, equivalent to around 10 times the projected 2024 EBITDA.

Jim Fitterling, Dow chair and CEO stated,"Proceeds will help us advance our long-term Decarbonize & Grow and Transform the Waste strategies designed to capture more than $3 billion in annual earnings growth by 2030."

As per the agreement, Arkema will take over five manufacturing sites located in Italy, the United States, and Mexico, which include Solvent-Based Laminating Adhesives, Solventless Laminating Adhesives, and Heat Seal Coatings product families.

The deal is scheduled to be concluded by the end of 2024, pending regulatory approval.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.