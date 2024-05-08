DOW to Sell Flexible Packaging Laminating Adhesives Business

Dow Inc. DOW recently stated that it has agreed to sell its flexible packaging laminating adhesives business, which is part of Dow's Packaging & Specialty Plastics unit, to Arkema, a specialty materials company.



This deal allows the company to focus even more on core, high-value downstream operations. The proceeds from this transaction will go toward Dow's capital allocation goals, which include advancing growth initiatives and creating long-term shareholder value.



Arkema will acquire five manufacturing facilities in Italy, the United States and Mexico, including the Solvent-Based Laminating Adhesives, Solventless Laminating Adhesives and Heat Seal Coatings product lines.



The transaction is worth $150 million, or around 10 times the EBITDA anticipated for 2024. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, pending regulatory approval.



Dow will keep its water-based laminating adhesives and acrylic adhesives businesses in Packaging and Specialty Plastics, as well as adhesive solutions in Dow Consumer Solutions and MobilityScience, which are consistent with the company's market growth plans. Dow and Arkema are committed to providing a seamless transition for all stakeholders.



On its first-quarter call, Dow said that demand in key end-use markets such as packaging, mobility and energy applications is trending higher sequentially, which is in sync with its expectations at the beginning of the year.



The company expects its high-value organic growth investments and advantaged portfolio to allow it to deliver earnings growth and increased shareholder value as the economic recovery gains strength. This provides DOW with the financial flexibility to advance its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, which are expected to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings improvement annually by 2030.

