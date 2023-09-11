DOW to Launch Silicone Coatings, Adhesives at Labelexpo Europe

Dow Inc. DOW will highlight its next-generation silicone release coatings, acrylics, hot melt and silicone adhesives that enable label performance in a circular economy at Labelexpo Europe 2023 on Sep 11-14.



Dow will launch SYL-OFF Protect, a carbon-neutral variety of SYL-OFF Silicone Release Coatings, as part of its commitment to delivering a sustainable future worldwide through materials science. These products, certified by an independent third party in accordance with PAS 2060, provide the same quality and performance customers in the label industry expect from normal SYL-OFF Silicone Release Coatings, with the added benefit of a lower carbon footprint.



SYL-OFFTM SL 184 Coating and SYL-OFFTM SL 351 Coating are two more silicone innovations that will be showcased during the show.



Dow's second product introduction at Labelexpo Europe, INVISU 7007 Wash-Off Label Adhesive, allows the separation of polyolefin-based (PE, PP) filmic labels from PET bottles for improved PET recycling. This acrylic technology also possesses moisture resistance, is easy to convert and process and has been recognized by the Association of Plastic Recyclers for its compliance with caustic wash recycling criteria.



The introduction of INVISU 7007 Water-Borne Adhesive is an exciting development directly related to the label industry's push toward a circular economy, DOW noted.



Shares of DOW have gained 5.5% over the past year compared with a 0.8% decline of its industry.



Dow, on its second-quarter call, said that it remains focused on cost-savings actions and will continue to advance its long-term strategic priorities as it faces a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second half of 2023. It is making progress with its actions to deliver $1 billion in cost savings in 2023. The company noted that its disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities support its “Decarbonize and Grow” strategy to deliver long-term value creation for its shareholders.



The company expects third-quarter net sales in the band of $10.25-$10.75 billion.

