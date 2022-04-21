Dow To Boost Alkoxylation Capacity In US, Europe

(RTTNews) - Dow Inc. (DOW), a chemical major, said on Thursday that it plans to expand its global alkoxylation capacity in the U.S. and Europe to meet increasing demand.

In total, these and other efficiency projects announced earlier are expected to generate over $150 million in run-rate EBITDA by 2025, with returns greater than 20 percent.

In addition, collectively, Dow's investments will result in around 70 percent global capacity growth for Dow and its customers since 2020.

These investments in the U.S. and Europe are backed by supply deals with major consumer brands, and are expected to come online in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

