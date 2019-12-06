Dow Surges as Jobs Report Shows Economy Still Strong

The U.S. added a seasonally adjusted 266,000 jobs in November and unemployment rate fell, according to the Labor Department’s November 2019 Jobs Report.

U.S. employers added a seasonally adjusted 266,000 jobs in November, showing that the labor market remains strong and calming fears of slowing economic growth.

Markets rallied in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had surged 236.50 points, or 0.9%, to 27,914.29 at 9:34 a.m. Dow futures had been up 52 points heading into the jobs data. The S&P 500 was up 24.87 points, or 0.8%, while futures had been up 6 points at 8:30 a.m.

The increase in nonfarm payrolls was much better than the 180,000 economists polled by Bloomberg expected. It was the best print since January and it follows an increase of 156,000 in September, revised up from 128,000. The consensus estimate fell in recent days on the heels of a much weaker-than-anticipated private payrolls increase from ADP.

Striking General Motors (ticker: GM) workers’ return to work boosted payrolls by about 45,000. Backing out those workers, payrolls still grew a robust 221,000 or so last month.

The unemployment rate fell at 3.5%, back to the 50-year low notched in September. Economists expected the rate to hold steady at 3.6%. The decline was helped by a dip in the labor-force participation rate.

From a month earlier wages grew 0.2%, matching the prior month’s gain and short of the expected 0.3% clip. Economists tend to focus on the year-over-year number, which showed a slight pickup—3.1%—in wage growth. That’s enough to show some desired gains but isn’t enough to stoke inflation concerns.

Together the data supports expectations that the Fed remains on hold and that an interest-rate cut at next week’s Fed meeting isn’t imminent.

It’s “a strong read on the jobs market almost no matter how one slices the data,” said Jon Hill of BMO Capital Markets.

“That the Fed’s not cutting in December was already certain; we’d also make the point that the FOMC isn’t hiking anytime soon until labor market strength bleeds over into sustained above target inflation,” said Hill.

Some economists say the strong showing relieves concerns that the ongoing trade war and its impact on businesses will drag the economy.

“Along with the upward revisions to earlier months, these numbers are telling us that job growth in the U.S. has stabilized,” said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings.

“The level of employment has been growing at 1.5% year on year for 6 months in a row now,” Coutlon notes. “This highlights that conditions remain firmly in place for the consumer and the service sector to cushion the economy from external risks and related weakness in U.S. manufacturing.”

In a tweet before the release, U.S. President Donald Trump touted the stock market’s gains and added, “It’s the economy stupid.”

