Dow Surges as Jobs Data Don't Signal Recession

Barring anything unforeseen, the Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set to close higher for a second day in a row after September’s payrolls report.

Barring anything unforeseen, the Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set to close higher for a second day in a row after September’s payrolls report.

2:24 p.m. Barring anything unforeseen, the Dow Jones Industrial Average looks set to close higher for a second day in a row after September’s payrolls report.

The Dow has climbed 286.42 points, or 1.1% to 26,487.46, its second straight day of gains. The S&P 500 has jumped 1.1% to 2942.60, while the Nasdaq Composite has risen 1.1% to 7959.25.

Credit goes to a September payrolls report that could best be described as Goldilocks. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, well below estimates for 3.7%. And while the U.S. added just 136,000 jobs last month—below forecasts for 145,000—August and July were revised higher by 45,000, resulting in an all-in increase.

Yes, there are naysayers out there pointing out the downside of the jobs report. The three-month average, for instance, dropped to 157,000 from 171,000 new jobs or that average hourly wages were unchanged from the previous month. No one likes seeing those things.

But after a week full of worry that the economy was this close to a recession, it was a relief to see a number that was more good than bad—and the stock market has reacted accordingly.

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.