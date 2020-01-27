Dow Suffers Its Worst Drop in Months Because the Coronavirus Is Incomprehensible

If Friday was a warning, Monday’s selloff was a sign that the coronavirus scare wouldn’t pass painlessly.

If Friday was a warning, Monday’s selloff was a sign that the coronavirus scare wouldn’t pass painlessly.

Bad Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst drop since October as investors fretted about the spread of coronavirus inside and outside China. Travel and gambling stocks were pummeled, while tech stocks with manufacturing in Asia were also hit hard. Oil slumped while gold rallied. In today’s After the Bell we...

•...mourn the end of the S&P 500’s streak of days without a 1% move;

•...wonder what investors who bought the market near its high will do;

•...and look to history to consider how bad the selloff could be.

If Friday was a warning, Monday’s selloff was a sign that the coronavirus scare wouldn’t pass painlessly.

The Dow dropped 453.93 points, or 1.6%, to close at 28,535.80, while the S&P 500 fell 1.6% to end at 3243.63, ending a 71-day streak without a 1% move in either direction. The Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.9% to close at 9139.31, its largest one-day decline since Aug. 23, 2019.

So yes, it was a very bad day, and things might get worse before they get better. Citigroup’s Tobias Levkovich, for one, notes that household stock holdings as a percentage of financial assets have climbed to 50-year highs, and are probably feeling a bit nervous right now, while the pros are unlikely to become buyers until the potential for gains becomes a bit less foggy.

https://asset.barrons.com/dj-mg/dice/barrons-staffpicks-2d590600-c862-4394-b9d3-66b48c376d60/inset.json

And that might not be for a while yet. Levkovich looked at five previous selloffs related to fears of spreading illness—SARS in 2003, avian flu in 2004, MERS in 2012, ebola in 2013 to 2014, and zika in 2015 to 2016—and would that the losses ranged from 5.8% for ebola (strange considering it’s been the deadliest of the diseases) to 12.9% for zika and 12.8% from SARS. Even if assuming the softest ebola-like landing, the S&P 500 is just 2.8% from its record high of 29348.10, hit on Jan. 17.

Levkovich’s takeaway: “In many respects, the stock market was vulnerable and the coronavirus was a very reasonable excuse to back away and lock in profits,” he writes. “We need some better comprehension of the reach of the outbreak or lower S&P 500 levels (which begets fear) to get the investment community more willing to step in.”

Levkovich doesn’t expect the virus to cause a recession in the U.S., but it sure can put a damper on global economic growth.

One more reason to watch and wait for the right time to buy the dip.

Write to Ben Levisohn at Ben.Levisohn@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.