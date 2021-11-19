Dow Stumbles as Nasdaq Closes Above 16,000

The Dow stumbled into the weekend. The blue-chip index logged its third straight day in the red -- its worst single-session drop since Oct. 4 -- as well as a second straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 traded on both sides of the aisle and ultimately finished lower, but eked out a weekly win. The big winner of the day was the Nasdaq, logging a record close and weekly win on the strength of a resurgent tech sector. Amid the recent market choppiness, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), closed at its highest level since Nov. 10.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 35,601.98) lost 268.9 points or 0.8% for the day. Nike (NKE) paced the seven winners with a 2.1% gain, while Boeing (BA) led the 23 laggards with a 5.8% drop. For the week, the Dow shed 1.4%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,697.96) gave back 6.6 points, or 0.1% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 16,057.44) gained 63.7, or 0.4% for the day. For the week, the S&P 500 added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq added 1.2%.

Lastly, the CBOE Market Volatility Index (VIX - 17.91) added 0.3 point, or 1.8% for the day. It gained 10% on the week.

The Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) just announced a new director for their Division of Trading and Markets. It could mean big changes are coming (MarketWatch) Various U.S. Senators have weighed on President Biden's Fed Chair decision looming next week. (Reuters) Dollar Tree stock is perhaps overloved by analysts. Options traders blasted the TurboTax maker today. The cannabis sector had a blazing-hot week.

Oil, Crude Post Daily, Weekly Losses

Oil closed at its lowest mark since Oct. 1, as rising Covid-19 cases and restrictions across the globe hint at a lack of demand in the near future for black gold. In response, December-dated crude dropped 3.7% or $2.91, to close at $76.10 on the day and 5.8% lower for the week.

Gold also saw a slump in today’s session, as an improving U.S. dollar alongside crude’s steep losses triggered anxiety for precious metal buyers. December-dated gold closed down $9.80 or 0.5%, at $1,851.60 on the day, and down 0.9% on the week.

