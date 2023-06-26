Dow Stuck in Worst Skid Since September

The broader market saw a modest day of trading, with the Dow clocking its sixth-straight loss, its worst skid since September. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, meanwhile, tagged their fifth loss in the last six trading days. Taking up the most space in headlines today has been the attempted coup by former peer of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Also making noise has been the notable losses suffered by Big Tech and chip stocks.

5 Things to Know Today

U.S. President Joe Biden is adding another action to his re-election bid; a $42 billion plan to give high-speed internet to all households by 2030. The money will come from funds via Congress's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law sector and the U.S. Department of Commerce. (CNBC) American cellular companies have been given a deadline of Saturday, July 1 to update airport equipment to the 5G network. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said some flight delays may be incoming for those who have failed to update on time. (MarketWatch) Aston Martin deal sweetens EV stock. Why option bulls targeted Moderna stock today. When should stock market bulls say 'uncle'?

Russia Coup Attempt Sends Oil, Gold Higher

All eyes were on oil today as the Russian coup attempt sent commodity traders into a fluster. August-dated crude added 21 cents, or 0.3%, to close at $69.37 per barrel for the day.

After last week's notable losses gold futures logged a second session of upbeat performance. August-dated gold added $4.20, or 0.2%, to close at $1,933.80 an ounce.

